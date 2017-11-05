Glittery new coffee trend turns cappuccino into a disco ball

A coffee shop is serving up a sparkly new treat that is shocking many with its lustrous appearance.

Coffee by Di Bella in Mumbai, India, is capitalizing on recent crazy coffee trends by serving a signature espresso drink called the Diamond and Gold Cappuccino.

A post shared by Supriya Nair (@supri_30) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

COFFEE LEADS TO LONGER LIFE AND BETTER HEALTH, STUDY SAYS

The glistening beverage is made just like a normal cappuccino with streamed milk and brewed espresso beans, but it also has a heaping serving of edible glitter to give it the “diamond” effect.

One user on reviewing site LBB wrote, “The coffee tastes like a regular cappuccino, but has a lot more bling.”

Another taster wrote on Instagram, “While the glitter does give the coffee a creamier texture, it leaves you with a shiny lip gloss too."

The glitter-packed coffee that appears to have been made for Instagram is doing quite well on social media platforms, but many have argued about the safety of consuming the beverage.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A taster on Instagram confirmed, "And yes it’s edible glitter!”

The U.S. FDA has approved certain non-toxic edible glitters for consumption, but there are other non-toxic glitter varieties that are not safe for eating. The coffee shop was not immediately available for comment on the type of glitter they use.

The disco ball in a cup will run you 200 Indian Rupees ($3) from one of the small chain’s several Mumbai locations.