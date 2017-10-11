Arby's releases venison and elk sandwiches to kick off hunting season

The famed “home of the meats” is expanding that title to include deer and elk.

Arby’s is bringing back the fan-favorite Venison Sandwich as well as rolling out a completely new item, the Elk Sandwich – just in time to kick off hunting season.

The sandwiches will be available October 21, but only while supplies last, the fast food chain said in a press release.

Last year, the Venison Sandwich was released in only five states and "sold out within hours."

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc.

This year, the thick-cut deer meat, marinated in garlic and topped with a juniper-infused Cabernet steak sauce and crispy onions will be available in all states for a limited time.

However, the juicy elk steak sandwich, drenched in a blackberry port steak sauce and loaded on a toasted specialty roll, is only at restaurants in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.