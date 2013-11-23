5 great stuffing recipes

Stuffing is an essential food group when it comes to Thanksgiving. We've rounded up a few of our favorite recipes for your holiday menu.

1. Cornbread Oyster Stuffing

"It's kind of a New England meets the South stuffing recipe," says Chef Edward Lee of Louisville, Ky's 610 Magnolia. "The sweetness from the cornbread and the umami from the baked oysters are a real perfect pairing for me."

Recipe: Cornbread Oyster Stuffing

2. Onion Sage Stuffing

"This recipe is easy to make, but more importantly it’s satisfying for all its roasty toasty flavors plus the savory-ness provided by the onions, celery, and chicken stock," says Chef Paul Fehribach of Chicago's Big Jones.

Recipe: Onion Sage Stuffing

3. Sam Choy’s Portuguese Sausage Stuffing

"This recipe is great because it still has that home-cooked flavor, but coupled a soulfully spicy punch," says Sam Choy of Sam Choy's Kai Lanai in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Recipe: Sam Choy’s Portuguese Sausage Stuffing

4. Sausage Stuffing for Turkey

Holiday recipes from Charleston Receipts, the nation’s oldest Junior League cookbook, published in 1950 and now in its thirty-fifth printing.

Recipe: Sausage Stuffing for Turkey

5. Sourdough Bread Stuffing w/ Sausage and Braised Fennel

This rich, sourdough bread stuffing with sausage and braised fennel is sure to be a big winner at your Thanksgiving table.

Recipe: Sourdough Bread Stuffing w/ Sausage and Braised Fennel