Jamie Oliver reportedly chases down burglar outside his home

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver served up just desserts to a would-be burglar — chasing him down the road and tackling him to the ground after he tried breaking into his home in London, according to a new report.

“The Naked Chef” host caught the intruder mid-break-in last Tuesday as he targeted other homes, including supermodel Kate Moss’ abode, in the posh suburb of Highgate, the Daily Mirror reported.

“Jamie was alerted to something wrong when he heard a massive commotion coming from his neighbor’s house,” a source told the newspaper. “He was set to investigate but before he knew it, he was face to face with the burglar himself as he tried to smash his way into his house as well.”

The burglar tried to get into Oliver’s multimillion-dollar, eight-bedroom manse around 7:15 p.m. — but the source said “Jamie went absolutely mad,” and sprinted after the man down the street before pinning him to the ground.

“He was then joined by his driver and a handful of ­neighbors who helped him hold down the burglar until police arrived to arrest him,” the source said. “As well as protecting his family, he is very community spirited and cares just as much for the welfare of his neighbors as well. That’s probably why he leapt into action.”

The 43-year-old cookbook author was home at the time with his wife, Juliette, and children Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, 9, Buddy, 7, and River, 2.

It’s unclear whether Moss was also home but someone who was inside her place scared off the intruder.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the “aggressive male” was taken into custody.

A rep for Oliver declined to comment to the Mirror.

