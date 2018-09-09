NYFW Brandon Maxwell show features pregnant Lily Aldridge

Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell’s Spring/Summer 2019 show at New York Fashion Week on Saturday included a slew of famous faces -- among them an expecting Lily Aldridge.

The 32-year-model spoke about the experience on Instagram.

“So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant!” she wrote Sunday when sharing a photo gallery.

She added, “I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion ❤️ Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!!”

Further down in the post, the model spoke about her time with her fellow models.

“It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me 🤰🏻 Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

One snap in the gallery showed Aldridge standing and cradling her baby bump.

Another post showed fellow model Bella Hadid, 21, putting her hand on Aldridge’s stomach.

Aldridge revealed her pregnancy with an Aug. 19 Instagram post.

“🤗🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗,” she wrote at the time.

This will be Aldridge and rocker husband Caleb Followill's second child together. Their first kid, daughter Dixie Pearl, was born in June 2012.