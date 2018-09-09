Expand / Collapse search
NYFW Brandon Maxwell show features pregnant Lily Aldridge

By | Fox News
Pregnant model Lily Aldridge was part of Brandon Maxwell's Spring/Summer 2019 show.

Pregnant model Lily Aldridge was part of Brandon Maxwell's Spring/Summer 2019 show.  (Getty)

Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell’s Spring/Summer 2019 show at New York Fashion Week on Saturday included a slew of famous faces -- among them an expecting Lily Aldridge.

The 32-year-model spoke about the experience on Instagram.

“So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant!” she wrote Sunday when sharing a photo gallery.

So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion ❤️ Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!! Thank you @georgecortina for making me feel so beautiful 💋 makeup by my love @tompecheux & hair by the sweetest @jamespecis ⚡️ @mr_stephengalloway from pumping me up before the runway 💃🏽 And love to all the amazing powerful girls casted in the show by @johndavidpfeiffer 💋 It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me 🤰🏻 Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell❤️❤️❤️❤️

She added, “I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion ❤️ Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!!”

Further down in the post, the model spoke about her time with her fellow models.

“It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me 🤰🏻 Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

One snap in the gallery showed Aldridge standing and cradling her baby bump. 

Another post showed fellow model Bella Hadid, 21, putting her hand on Aldridge’s stomach.

Aldridge revealed her pregnancy with an Aug. 19 Instagram post.

🤗🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗

“🤗🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗,” she wrote at the time.

This will be Aldridge and rocker husband Caleb Followill's second child together. Their first kid, daughter Dixie Pearl, was born in June 2012.