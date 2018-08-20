Lily Aldridge reveals on Instagram she's pregnant with second child

Lily Aldridge revealed she is expecting her second child in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of her growing baby bump with her 5.2 million followers on the social media platform.

This will be Aldridge and rocker husband Caleb Followill's second child together. Their first kid, daughter Dixie Pearl, was born in June 2012.

🤗🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗 A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

Fellow models Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss were among those who sent their congratulations to Aldridge, People reported.

Kloss wrote, "So excited for you mama lily!!!!!"

Actress Reese Witherspoon also sent her best wishes with the comment, “This is SO exciting!! Congrats Lily!!”