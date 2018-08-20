Lily Aldridge reveals on Instagram she's pregnant with second child
Lily Aldridge revealed she is expecting her second child in an Instagram post on Sunday.
The Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of her growing baby bump with her 5.2 million followers on the social media platform.
This will be Aldridge and rocker husband Caleb Followill's second child together. Their first kid, daughter Dixie Pearl, was born in June 2012.
Fellow models Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss were among those who sent their congratulations to Aldridge, People reported.
HAILEY BALDWIN CALLS FIANCE JUSTIN BIEBER HER‘ABSOLUTE BEST FRIEND’
Kloss wrote, "So excited for you mama lily!!!!!"
Actress Reese Witherspoon also sent her best wishes with the comment, “This is SO exciting!! Congrats Lily!!”