Pink shares her first selfie following hospitalization

It looks like Pink is on the mend!

On Friday, the "Beautiful Trauma" singer shared her first selfie since being hospitalized last week.

In the Instagram photo, Pink is seen smiling with her and husband Carey Hart's 7-year-old daughter, Willow. She captioned the picture with a simple heart emoji.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 10, 2018 at 5:22am PDT

The 38-year-old singer, who is expected to return to the stage in Sydney, Australia this weekend, announced on Wednesday that she was out of the hospital after she canceled her show two days prior to receive treatment for a gastric virus.

“On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way,” Pink wrote on Instagram. "I was discharged from the hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest."

She continued: “A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

Pink also had to postpone her show last Friday because she was hospitalized for dehydration.

She tweeted at the time, "Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news. Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry."