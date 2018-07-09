'Damn Yankees!' star Tab Hunter dead at 86

Tab Hunter, the Hollywood heartthrob who was best known for his role in "Damn Yankees!," has died. A rep for the actor told the Hollywood Reporter that Hunter died three days shy of his 87th birthday.

A Facebook page for the star announced his death and asked fans to "honor his memory by saying a prayer on his behalf." The post added, "He would have liked that."

The leading man revealed he was gay after decades of speculation in his 2005 autobiography "Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star."

Hunter was prompted to go public about his sexuality after his partner of more than 30 years, Allan Glaser, told him someone was writing a tell-all book about Hunter.

"I thought, 'Look, get it from the horse's mouth and not from some horse's ass after I'm dead and gone,'" Hunter told THR's Scott Feinberg in 2015. "I didn't want someone putting a spin on my life."