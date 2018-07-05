Heather Locklear might face legal action for allegedly attacking EMT: report

After she allegedly attacked a police officer and emergency personnel last month, Heather Locklear reportedly might be facing legal action.

According to TMZ, the EMT that Locklear, 56, allegedly kicked has hired a personal injury lawyer. The outlet reports that after the incident the EMT was reassigned to desk duty due to head and neck injuries.

Reps for Heather Locklear did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

On June 24, Locklear was arrested for battery against a police officer and emergency personnel.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a 911 call at Locklear's home shortly after 11 p.m. PT. Locklear appeared "heavily intoxicated" and was "arguing with other subjects at the residence."

"The responding deputy believed it was necessary to separate her from the others," a spokesperson for the police department told Fox News. "In the process of trying to separate her, she battered the deputy...There was no injury to the deputy. That action caused her to get arrested."

Due to her "behavior and level of intoxication," police called an ambulance to check on the former “Melrose Place” star.

Locklear then proceeded to allegedly kick an EMT, who was attempting to put her on a gurney, in the chest. She was then taken to the hospital to be examined before being taken to jail where she spent the night before posting $20,000 bail.

Days after Locklear's arrest, the actress voluntarily agreed to check herself into a long-term treatment facility for substance abuse and mental health issues.