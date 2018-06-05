Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations: A timeline of events

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty at a New York to rape and criminal sex acts at a New York courthouse in June.

He turned himself into the New York City Police Department in May -- nearly eight months after an explosive exposé sparked a cataclysm of women who have publicly accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexual assault, harassment and rape.

He was charged with rape, criminal sex acts, sex abuse and sexual misconduct on two women by the NYPD on May 25. However, he’s been accused by dozens of women since late 2017 of harassment, sexual assault and rape.

Weinstein, 66, has repeatedly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Here’s a look back at when Weinstein was first accused and what’s happened to his life since.

The allegations start

On Oct. 5, 2017, The New York Times reported that Weinstein had reached at least eight settlements with women -- including actresses, assistqance and models -- who accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct.

According to The New York Times, Weinstein was supposed to have a business meeting with Ashley Judd, but when she showed up, he was in a bathrobe and asked her to give him a massage, she said. On another occasion, a female assistant was pressured into giving Weinstein a massage which left her “crying and very distraught,” colleague Lauren O’Connor said in a memo obtained by The Times.

After that initial report, the list of women who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct and rape grew; it included actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rosanna Arquette, to name a few.

Lucia Evans, an aspiring actress when she met Weinstein, told The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow when she first met the famed movie mogul, he belittled her and commented on her weight. Eventually, though, “he assaulted me,” she claimed, alleging that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him.

“I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’” she told The New Yorker. “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him.”

“I just sort of gave up,” she continued. “That’s the most horrible part of it, and that’s why he’s been able to do this for so long to so many women: people give up, and then they feel like it’s their fault.”

Italian actress Asia Argento also accused Weinstein of assault, saying he forcibly performed oral sex on her when she was 21 years old. She described the encounter as a “nightmare” and said she was afraid he would “crush her” if she had reported him.

The fallout begins

A month after the accusations began, The New Yorker reported that Weinstein hired private security in an attempt to silence the women coming forward. But even still, the fallout from the allegations was swift.

Shortly after the stories came to light, Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him. The couple had been married 10 years.

Less than 10 days after The New York Times report, Weinstein was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The board of the Academy said “well in excess of the required two-thirds majority” of the 54 member organization voted to remove Weinstein. He was also kicked out of the Producers Guild of America.

Harvard University rescinded the W.E.B. Du Bois medal it awarded to Weinstein in 2014. The medal, according to the Harvard Crimson is the highest honor one could receive from the university for contributions to African and African-American culture.

He was also sacked from The Weinstein Company film studio, which he founded in 2005. The company would file for bankruptcy.

In February, the British Academy Film Awards permanently banned Weinstein.

Weinstein allegedly spent some time at a rehab facility in Arizona that deals with sex addiction issues.

Criminal investigations

By November, the New York Police Department, Los Angeles Police Department and the Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom had opened investigations into Weinstein.

Weinstein turned himself over to police on May 25, 2018 and was charged with rape, criminal sex acts, sex abuse and sexual misconduct on two women.

“The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice,” the police department said in a statement to Fox News.

On June 5, Weinstein entered a not guilty plea.

Eric Schneiderman, who was New York’s attorney general before he resigned facing his own physical and sexual assault allegations, sued The Weinstein Company in February 2018, accusing officials of being complicit in his alleged abuse and harassment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.