Harvey Weinstein expelled from motion picture academy

Harvey Weinstein, once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Saturday amid a barrage of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations going back decades.

In a statement, the Academy, as it is commonly known, said "well in excess of the required two-thirds majority" of its members voted to oust Weinstein, the co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

"We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues," read the statement from the Academy's Board of Governors, "but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over."

The Academy held an emergency session to discuss the allegations against Weinstein, which were reported by The New Yorker and The New York Times.

The move by the Academy, the world's top movie organization and home to the Oscars, is almost unprecedented.

Weinstein was ousted a week ago from The Weinstein Co., which now is struggling to survive this scandal.



He has denied the accusations.

