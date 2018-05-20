Billboard Music Awards host Kelly Clarkson demands 'action' after Texas school shooting

Kelly Clarkson opened up the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night with a tribute to those who died on Friday in the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that left 10 people dead after a gunman opened fire.

"I'm a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year," an emotional Clarkson, the host of the show this year, told the audience.

The "American Idol" star said that "once again," the nation is "grieving for more kids that have died for just an absolute no reason at all" and said producers of the show asked that she prepared a "moment of silence" for the eight students and two teachers who were killed.

But Clarkson, choking up, said she's "so sick of 'moment of silence,'" which she said is "not working."

CELEBS MOURN FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING VICTIMS, CALL FOR GUN REGULATION

"Why don't we not do a 'moment of silence,' why don't we do a 'moment of action,'" she suggested. "

An emotional Clarkson, who's hosting the annual show, apologized to the audience for getting choked up as she asked for a "moment of change."

To cheers, Clarkson said that the U.S. should "change what's happening because it's horrible, and mommas and daddies should be able to send their kids to school, to church, to movie theaters, to clubs — you should be able to live your life without that kind of fear."

"I can't imagine — I have 4 children — I cannot imagine getting that phone call or that knock on the door," she told the audience, adding, "We need to do better."

Clarkson, who's also a judge on "The Voice," said that while she wants to respect and honor the deceased and their loved ones, "let's have a moment of action, let's have a moment of change."