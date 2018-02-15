Celebs mourn Florida school shooting victims, call for gun regulation

Celebrities took to social media to react and call for gun control in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

Alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz, 19, brought an AR-15 rifle and “countless magazines” into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday. Students at the high school thought they were having another fire drill when they heard shots fired.

Cruz later concealed himself in the crowd of students and teachers running out of the high school, authorities said. He was taken into custody without a fight and charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He was booked into the Broward County Jail early Thursday.

Following news of the massacre, a number of celebrities offered their condolences and called on Congress to take action on gun control.

Comedian and "Frozen" star Josh Gad said his friend's son passed away from the shooting.

"Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend’s son passed away from his gun shot wound. My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds. I’m so sorry this happened. I’m so sorry our leaders are worthless. I’m so sorry we are bound to repeat this again," Gad tweeted.

Comedian Chelsea Handler called on voters to elect candidates “that are not funded by the NRA in November.”

“We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands,” Handler wrote.

Pop icon Britney Spears called the news "tragic" on Twitter and said she was "keeping the victims and their families in my thoughts."

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted “no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country.”

British journalist Piers Morgan asked “why nothing is ever done to try to stop it (school shootings)?” Morgan continued in another tweet that he called on the U.S. to ban assault rifles following the Sandy Hook massacre but “NRA gun nuts ensured nothing was done.”

Reality television star Kim Kardashian tweeted thoughts and prayers were not enough and called on Congress to “do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence.”

Actress Amber Tamblyn criticized those who “are not willing to re-examine and renegotiate” the country’s “relationship to guns and violence.”

“This is the 5th school shooting this year and it’s only February. Grow a spine America.”

Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon tweeted “enough is enough” to the “senseless acts of gun violence.”

Rainn Wilson, known for his role as Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” said the U.S. needed to “actually DO something about gun violence.”

Rock band Paramore said it’s “decades past time for gun reform.”

“The student victims alone deserve that much. They are America’s future. Ultimately the message they are getting is that the deaths of their peers are not noteworthy enough to make a change. A cycle of unworth will bring more tragedy,” the band tweeted.

Singer and daughter of country music legend Johnny Cash, Rosanne Cash, said she was “ashamed that this is who we are.”

“We don’t care enough about the lives of children to prevent the purchase of assault rifles.” Cash ended her tweet blaming Congress.

“Congress, this is on you,” she wrote.

“Pitch Perfect” star Ben Platt said he “tried to imagine being a representative or senator watching kids getting shot in school every day in the U.S., then choosing to focus my immediate daily efforts on anything else.”

“Rosemary’s Baby” star Mia Farrow tweeted to President Trump that “we need more than prayers and condolences. We need rational gun legislation.”

Actress Gabrielle Union, who sends her sons to South Florida schools, tweeted: “How many children must not make it home?”

Author Stephen King slammed Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stating “Blabbermouth Don, Pence the Grinch and their rightwing cohorts” will call for prayers but “there will be no call for any sort of sane gun regulations.”

Academy Award-winning actress Patricia Arquette tweeted: “If people can blame drug dealers for the drug problem then we can blame the NRA for the mass shooting problem.”

Comedian Michael Ian Black called the NRA a “terrorist organization.”

“Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack tweeted he “hated the NRA” and hates that another shooting "will happen again soon.”

“And I hate that nothing will be done. What a f---ing mess.”

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr told reporters Wednesday that “it doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day.”

Kerr called on people to vote for those “who actually have the courage to protect people’s lives and not just bow down to the NRA because they’ve financed their campaign for them.”

Legendary singer Bette Midler said the school shooting was the guns’ fault and called the U.S. a “nation in disgrace in the eyes of the world.”

“I am so ashamed,” Midler added.

“Riverdale” star Camila Mendes said the area of the school shooting “used to be my home” and called the shooting “a violent tragedy.”

“It’s devastating that such a violent tragedy happened in a place that I’ve always considered safe, a place that I associate with such innocent, childhood memories,” Mendes said.

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson said the shooting was "sad" and offered "prayers to the families."