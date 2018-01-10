Rose McGowan's new E! docuseries will include her controlled substance arrest

Actress Rose McGowan revealed her November arrest would be featured in her upcoming documentary series “Citizen Rose.”

The “Charmed” actress told reporters Tuesday at the TCA Panel that her show which was slated to air on Tuesday, Jan. 30, on the E! Network will include her arrest, US Weekly reported.

“Yes, you see my friends, you see me have to be arrested,” McGowan said. “You see a lot. You see fun. It’s every scope of human emotion. Why? Because I’m human.”

McGowan was arrested on Nov. 14, 2017, for felony possession of a controlled substance in Virginia. She turned herself in, was arrested and booked before being released on $5,000 unsecured bond, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News.

McGowan has been one of the most outspoken critics of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein following two exposes by the New Yorker and the New York Times which detailed the Hollywood mogul’s decades of sexual abuse within the industry.

McGowan claimed Weinstein raped her in 1997 in a hotel room. The actress reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein that same year. McGowan claimed Weinstein offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the incident, The New York Times reported.

Weinstein also reportedly paid to have McGowan investigated by a team of private investigators in the hopes of discrediting her story against him. Weinstein has publicly stated the non-consensual sex allegations were not true.