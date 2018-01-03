'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines: Major moments you should know

“Fixer Upper” viwers may be eagerly awaiting new episodes of the hit HGTV show -- but its stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, said that it will wrap after the fifth season.

“We decided for our sake, for our kids’ sake, we just wanted to take a step back, catch a breath of air and focus on our family and our beautiful kids and Waco, Texas,” Chip told “Fox and Friends” Wednesday.



The husband and wife from Waco, Texas, have many loyal fans -- but have also faced controversy. Here are some major moments and milestones in their careers.