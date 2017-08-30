Taylor Swift fans livid over ticket sales ploy

Taylor Swift can add another line to her list of controversies. The singer has come under fire for her “Taylor Swift Tix” promotion, which asks fans to buy her merchandise in order to "boost" their chances of purchasing a concert ticket for her upcoming tour.

The game, which is run by Ticketmaster, directs fans on how they can increase their chance of getting a coveted ticket to the singer’s show.

To play the game, you need a Ticketmaster account and have to choose which city you would like to see the show in. After completing registration, you will be given a place in line for a ticket but you can bolster your chances to get a better spot on line. To do that, the website asks the fan: “to watch the latest music video, purchase the album (for the greatest boost), post photos and engage on social media,” according to the website.

TAYLOR SWIFT ACCUSED OF MOCKING KIM KARDASHIAN’S ROBBERY IN ‘LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO’

Business Insider reported that fans could also purchase merchandise to boost their chances including T-shirts for $50 and a snake ring, like the one she wore in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video, for $60.

Despite the “boosts,” the points do not guarantee that you can get a ticket, just that you have a better chance of buying them once they are available for purchase.

TAYLOR SWIFT’S ‘LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO’ VIDEO BREAKS 24 HOUR VIEWERSHIP RECORD ONLINE

Some social media users tweeted their outrage, calling the singer “greedy.” Some fans also criticized Ticketmaster.

Swift has not announced a tour date yet but the “Red” singer released her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” last week following a hiatus. On Sunday, the singer released her video for the song during MTV’s Video Music Awards. The video spurred conspiracy theories from fans.

Some fans believed Swift, who was covered in $10 million worth of Neil Lane diamonds while sitting in a bathtub, was referring to Kim Kardashian's robbery, according to Page Six. The reality star was robbed last year in Paris where thieves tied her up in a hotel bathtub and made off with millions in jewelry.