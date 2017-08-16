Tanya Tucker pens emotional tribute to Glen Campbell: 'I'll never get over him'

Tanya Tucker penned an emotional tribute to the late Glen Campbell who died August 8 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Tucker revealed to Closer Weekly she first met Cambell when she was 15-years-old at the CMA Awards. The pair met again a "few years later" and quickly hit it off.

"We had a great run. We did a lot of traveling — he took me to Europe," Tucker said. "We kissed under the Eiffel Tower. Glen always said if you kiss under the Eiffel Tower, you get to come back 20 years later with the same person."

She added, "Those are the memories I hang on to now."

Tucker and the "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer sang several duets together and were romantically linked in the '70s. Campbell was 23 years older than Tucker.

The 58-year-old said of her relationship with Campbell, "I have regrets, but it is what it is."

"I tell my kids now, if you love somebody, don’t pick up and leave them. I said I’d always love Glen, and forever ain’t over. I’ll never get over him," she said.

Read what else Tucker had to say about Campbell in the latest issue of Closer Weekly on stands now.