Goldie Hawn mourns the loss of her best friend

Goldie Hawn is mourning the loss of a loved one.

The "Snatched" star posted a heartfelt message about losing her best friend. The A-lister shared a photo of the two women with big smiles embracing.

A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Hawn penned, “My best friend has passed. Please treasure each other. Best friends get us through. Blessings to all this Sunday.”

The movie star’s fans wrote messages of support on Instagram.

One user said, “We live and breathe then comes our time when we all must leave our legacies behind, with the people we love and cherish. Kisses for now until the day we all meet again, letting happy memories rock on. So sorry for your loss....”

Another encouraged Hawn to remember the good times together, “So sorry... if she was your friend then she is full of fun in Heaven... making people laugh. Treasure you beautiful times together. She was very lucky to have you as a friend.”

And others showed their sorrow for Hawn’s great loss, “So sorry 💔...best friends are truly family!”

She later shared a snapshot of her granddaughters hugging each other on Monday writing, “Says it all.”