Luke Bryan lets terminally ill fan grab his butt despite no-touching rule

Country singer Luke Bryan allowed an 88-year-old terminally ill woman touch his rear before Friday’s concert in Kansas City, Mo., despite his strict "no touching" rule.

Bryan, 41, allowed fan Francis Stanaway to touch his behind during a meet-and-greet before the show. Stanaway was able to meet the “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” singer through a program called “Gift of a Day” that was set up by her care center.

“I like the way he keeps up with his music,” Stanaway told KSHB41 Action News. “I like all the songs.”

When she was asked if she thought the country crooner was attractive, Stanaway replied, “Oh, heavens, yes!”

Stanaway also brought the musician a gift for his birthday, which he celebrated earlier this month. The gift was a bag of potato chips and popcorn, Bryan’s favorite snacks.

Stanaway’s son, Vincent Sokolaski and his wife accompanied her to the concert.

“This is probably the most excited she’s been for six to seven months,” Vincent Sokolaski said.

Bryan started a “no touching” rule with his fans during meet-and-greets after he was grabbed too many times.

“They’ll sneak one in on ya – we’ve learned to understand it,” Bryan told Ellen DeGeneres on her show in September, according to People.

“It’s funny ’cause you see, like early on in your career, you don’t want to tell your fans that they can’t interact with you, so you let them get away with kisses on the cheek and all that,” Bryan continued. “Someone will go, ‘Can I grab your butt?’ And back then if it was a polite ask, we would oblige them. But then you got 90 others.”

“It’s country music,” Bryan concluded. “We make the fans happy."