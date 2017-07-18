Bella Thorne kept it purely platonic with Scott Disick

Bella Thorne claims she did was never romantically involved with party boy Scott Disick despite paparazzi pictures of the two canoodling.



The 19-year-old told Jenny McCarthy during her SiriusXM show on Monday that, "I was never with him sexually."

The former Nickelodeon star shared she has never watched a single episode of, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” but was friendly with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner according to US Weekly.

“I’m very friendly with Kylie and Kendall … as far as I’m know we’re super chill. I didn’t have any problem with them,” said Thorne.

The TV and film actress was spotted with Disick in Cannes last month, but appeared to be one of many of the reality star’s female guests prompting Thorne to return to Los Angeles and write on social media, “Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me.”

