Bella Thorne moves on from Scott Disick, gets cozy with ex Gregg Sulkin

Bella Thorne isn’t thinking about her hookup with Scott Disick last week.

The 19-year-old former Disney star posted a photo on Sunday via Instagram where she’s spotted wearing a black bra and cuddling with her ex, 25-year-old actor Gregg Sulkin.

Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let's party you old man!! A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 29, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

SCOTT DISICK MOVES ON FROM FLING WITH 19-YEAR-OLD BELLA THORNE

The couple broke up in August 2016 after more than a year of dating.

Thorne was caught canoodling with Disick last week in Cannes. But their romance was short-lived as the 34-year-old reality TV star, who was previously dating Kourtney Kardashian, quickly ditched Thorne and went back to his former flame Chloe Bartoli on May 26.

Beautiful skies you have #cannes A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Meanwhile Kardashian doesn’t seem to be concerned. The 38-year-old was also traveling in Cannes where she was seen hanging out on yachts with her 23-year-old model boy toy, Younes Bendjima.

Disick and Kardashian were together on and off for a decade, and the two share three children.