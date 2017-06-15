'Bachelor in Paradise' scandal: Timeline of events

Nearly a week after filming for "Bachelor in Paradise" was suspended due to "allegations of misconduct," both cast members involved have issued statements defending their side of the story.

Corinne Olympios, 24, who was also on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor," said she was a "victim" in the scenario involving contestant DeMario Jackson, who was on the current season of "The Bachelorette." Jackson, 30, released his own statement, saying his character "has been assassinated."

Meanwhile, production for the season was suspended indefinitely and the future of the show remains unclear.

Here's the timeline of events in the popular reality show fallout:

June 4: The pool incident

Olympios and Jackson joined 14 other "Bachelor" alums in an attempt to find love. TMZ reported that producers when up to Olympios and Jackson and encouraged a relationship between them.

That night, Olympios and Jackson got "hot and heavy" in the pool while the cameras were rolling. It's unclear what exactly happened, but reports alleged Jackson began touching Olympios inappropriately while she was very inebriated.

The next day, a "third party," reportedly a field producer, watched the footage of the pool scene and felt uncomfortable, according to reports. She filed a formal complaint.

June 11: "Bachelor in Paradise" is suspended

Warner Bros. executives told Fox News ABC suspended the show's production over "allegations of misconduct" and a thorough investigation was being conducted.

"We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

June 12: Allegations of sex assault revealed

A company spokesman confirmed on Monday the cast was sent home from Mexico.

Reports of alleged sex assault involving Jackson and Olympios began to surface. At this point, both contestants have not formally released a statement.

Contestants, past and present, expressed their disappointment about the cancellation.

"I'm heartbroken about BIP," Raven Gates wrote.

"My heart has been breaking all day. I'm constantly blown away by how horrible most of you are," Derek Peth said.

Leah Block, who appeared on Ben Higgins' season of "The Bachelor," seemed to applaud the suspension, detailing her negative experience on "garbage" show.

"Paradise contestants.. at least you still have Winter Games! Also- good thing 90% of live in LA so you can continue your relationships," Block tweeted. "Just to know everyone how trashy that show is & how trashy the producers are to this it's ok to film sexual activity on an ABC SHOW. #garbage."

June 13: Host Chris Harrison addresses allegations

Chris Harrison spoke out about the "allegations of misconduct."

“I know in this day and age we want — and even expect — immediate answers, but in this case, it’s just not possible," Harrison said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"So again, I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved," he added.

He apologized to the viewers for the "inconvenience and dissappointment" the suspension caused and urged people to be patient during the meantime.

June 14: Olympios and Jackson release first statements

Olympios broke her silence and released a statement, calling herself a "victim" in the June 4 incident.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4," Olympios said. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

"As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening," she added.

Hours after Olympios announced she was hiring famed lawyer Marty Singer and a top publicist to handle her case, Jackson released his statement on the situation, claiming his character "has been assassinated."

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," Jackson's publicist told E! News. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

Sources told E! News that Olympios and Jackson have not seen the footage of the pool scene.