Miranda Lambert cancels final tour dates, put on mandatory vocal rest

Roll the red carpet back up, Texas — Miranda Lambert won’t be making her homecoming this week as planned. The singer has been forced to cancel the final three dates on her 2016 Keeper of the Flame Tour, as she has reportedly been placed on vocal rest.

Lambert’s official website confirms that the Corpus Christi, Austin and San Antonio, Texas shows have been canceled, with no current plans to reschedule. Kip Moore and Brothers Osborne were set to open all three dates.

The singer has not yet addressed the cancelation or fans in her home state on social media.

Live Nation reports the reason for the cancelation is “mandated vocal rest,” according to many local sources. Fans who had tickets to any of the three shows can seek refunds at their original place of purchase.

Last week, Lambert unveiled a music video to pair with “Vice,” the first single from her next studio album. The video opens with the recently-divorced star walking away from a nasty car crash unscathed, which has many fans speculating about the meaning of the clip, which finds her walking across a mostly desolate small town.

“Everybody has a vice of some sort,” Lambert explains of the song. “Sometimes when you’re going through something in your life, you may run to some things you shouldn’t and run from some things you shouldn’t. I think this song is an opportunity to just be honest and own it and say, ‘Yeah, I have some imperfections, and I live a life and here and there I might get in a pickle.’ It’s not about one thing or another.”

It’s not clear when a full album will make its impact.

Canceled Miranda Lambert Tour Dates:

Sept. 15 – Corpus Christi, Texas

Sept. 16 – Austin, Texas

Sept. 17 – San Antonio, Texas