India police launch murder probe after man reportedly displays wife's severed head

This is the horrific moment a man walks into a police station and pulls his "cheating" wife's severed head from a black plastic bag.

The man, identified only as Satish, entered the police station in Ajjampura, southern India, brandishing a machete and saying he had murdered his wife, Roopa.

A police officer with a smartphone captured the moment he lay his bag on the floor, pulled out his wife's severed head and held it up with one hand.

The 35-year-old then declares: "This is my wife, sir. I gave her all the love I could."

A cop is then heard shouting: "Put it back inside!"

Satish replaces the head in the bag before telling cops that his wife was cheating on him and he had lost his temper after seeing the pair together.

He continues to complain that Roopa had chosen his rival, named as Sunil, over him despite the fact the man was a manual worker with a criminal record.

Satish told cops that Roopa had even taken out a loan for $4,125 and given the money to her lover.

Cops had to calm Satish down so they could begin taking his statement and launch a formal murder investigation.