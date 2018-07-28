Pope accepts Bishop McCarrick's resignation amid child abuse allegations

The Vatican announced on Saturday that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, D.C., from the College of Cardinals.

A statement from the Vatican said the pontiff received the letter of resignation a day earlier by the former archbishop.

Besides agreeing to McCarrick's stepping down as a cardinal, Francis ordered him to conduct "a life of prayer and penance" until sex abuse accusations against him are examined in a Catholic church trial.

Cardinal McCarrick, 88, was removed from his post on June 20 over a series of allegations of child abuse. He was accused of fondling a teenager over 40 years ago in New York City.

A man, who was 11 at the time of the first alleged instance of abuse, said a sexually abusive relationship continued for two more decades. McCarrick has denied the initial allegation.

The dioceses of Newark and Metuchen, New Jersey, simultaneously revealed that they had received three complaints of misconduct by McCarrick against adults and had settled two of them.

