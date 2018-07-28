Expand / Collapse search
Pope accepts Bishop McCarrick's resignation amid child abuse allegations

Pope Francis accepted Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s resignation from the College of Cardinals.

The Vatican announced on Saturday that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, D.C., from the College of Cardinals. 

A statement from the Vatican said the pontiff received the letter of resignation a day earlier by the former archbishop.

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick prays during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' annual fall assembly in Baltimore. Allegations that the most respected U.S. cardinal repeatedly sexually abused both boys and adult seminarians has raised questions about who in the Catholic Church hierarchy knew, and what Pope Francis is going to do about it. If the accusations against Cardinal Theodore McCarrick bear out, will Francis revoke his title of cardinal, sanction him to a lifetime of prayer or even defrock him, the expected sanction if McCarrick were a mere priest? (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Cardinal McCarrick, 88, was removed from his post on June 20 over a series of allegations of child abuse.  (AP)

Besides agreeing to McCarrick's stepping down as a cardinal, Francis ordered him to conduct "a life of prayer and penance" until sex abuse accusations against him are examined in a Catholic church trial.

Cardinal McCarrick, 88, was removed from his post on June 20 over a series of allegations of child abuse. He was accused of fondling a teenager over 40 years ago in New York City.

A man, who was 11 at the time of the first alleged instance of abuse, said a sexually abusive relationship continued for two more decades. McCarrick has denied the initial allegation. 

The dioceses of Newark and Metuchen, New Jersey, simultaneously revealed that they had received three complaints of misconduct by McCarrick against adults and had settled two of them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.