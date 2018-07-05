Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia

Doomsday cult leader behind deadly Tokyo subway gas attack is executed, government says

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
This September 1995 photo shows cult leader Shoko Asahara, whose real name is Chizuo Matsumoto.

This September 1995 photo shows cult leader Shoko Asahara, whose real name is Chizuo Matsumoto.  (AP, File)

The leader of a doomsday cult in Japan and several of his followers were executed Friday for their roles in a 1995 nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, among other crimes.

Shoko Asahara, founder of the cult Aum Shrunrikyo, died at the age of 63, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga confirmed to The Associated Press. 

Tokyo subway workers offer silent prayer at Kasumigaseki station Friday, March 20, 2015, marking the 20th anniversary of a poison gas attack in Japan. The release of sarin gas into the Tokyo subways by the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult killed 12 people on March 20, 1995. (AP Photo/Kyodo News) JAPAN OUT, MANDATORY CREDIT

In this 2015 photo, Tokyo subway workers offered silent prayer 20 years after the poison gas attack.  (AP Photo/Kyodo News)

Asahara's followers — Tomomasa Nakagawa, 55, Kiyohide Hayakawa, 68, Yoshihiro Inoue, 48, Masami Tsuchiya, 53, and Seiichi Endo, 58 — were also executed, The Japan Times reported, although their deaths were not independently confirmed. 

Asahara, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, had spent the last 14 years on death row after he was sentenced to be executed in 2004.

The sarin gas subway attack, for which the cult was responsible, left 13 people dead and sickened more than 6,000 others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.