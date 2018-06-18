New Zealand man stole human toes from Body Worlds exhibit, police say

A New Zealand man certainly wasn’t putting his best foot forward when he had to appear in court Monday after being charged with stealing two human toes from an exhibition that displays human anatomy.

The unnamed 28-year-old allegedly stole the body parts from a Body Worlds exhibit in Auckland on May 4, according to the New Zealand Herald. He was charged with stealing the toes and improperly interfering with a dead body of an unknown person and reportedly pleaded guilty.

The toes, valued at about $5,500 in New Zealand currency (about $3,815 in U.S. dollars), have since been returned to the museum, TVNZ reported.

If convicted, the alleged toe-snatcher could face up to seven years in prison, according to the Herald. He is scheduled to appear back in court later this year but was remanded on bail in the meantime, the newspaper reported.

According to its website, Body Worlds is an educational exhibition that showcases real human bodies that have been preserved through the process of plastination.

Body Worlds will remain in New Zealand until July 13.