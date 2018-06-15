Pakistan Taliban leader killed in US drone strike, Afghan officials say

Pakistan Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan, the Afghan Defense Ministry announced Friday.

The U.S. military said Thursday it had carried out an airstrike targeting a senior militant in northeastern Kunar, according to Reuters. A U.S. official told the news agency the target was believed to be Fazlullah.

Four other senior Taliban militants were also killed in the strike, The New York Times reported.

Fazlullah is considered one of the most-wanted Pakistan militants and is believed to be behind the attacks on Pakistani security officials and civilians. He is also believed to be behind an attack on a Peshwar school in 2014 that left 145 people dead, including about 132 children.

Though he was not the gunman, he was also believed to be behind the shooting of Malala Yousafzai in 2012. She was a teenager at the time and was calling for more educational opportunities for young girls. She survived the attack and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

The State Department had issued a $5 million reward for information leading to Fazlullah’s arrest or capture.

The Pakistan Defense Ministry confirmed them militant leader’s death to The New York Times. The Pakistan Taliban has not commented on his reported death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.