Chilean police raid Catholic Church offices amid abuse probe

next

prev

Chilean police and prosecutors have raided Roman Catholic Church offices in the capital and the city of Rancagua, looking for files, investigative reports and documents related to a sexual abuse scandal that has damaged the clergy's reputation in the country.

The raids led by prosecutor Emiliano Arias targeted the headquarters of Santiago's Ecclesiastical Court and the bishopric of Racagua, where 14 diocese priests are accused of having had sexual relations with minors.

Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, the archbishop of Santiago, says church officials "gave the prosecutor all the requested documentation" and are "available to cooperate with the civilian justice system in all that is required."

The raids came as two leading Vatican investigators are in Chile to investigate the sexual abuse of minors committed by clergy.