Afghan officials say 34 people killed in heavy flooding

The Afghan government says 34 people have died and four others injured in heavy rains and flooding around the country over the past week.

A statement released Tuesday by the Afghan Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs says 11 provinces have been badly affected by the flooding.

Around 600 animals died, 240 houses were destroyed and close to 40 hectares (98 acres) of agricultural land destroyed, according to the ministry. More than 620 houses were partially damaged, according to the statement.

The ministry says it has begun an assessment survey and is distributing food and non-food items in the affected areas.