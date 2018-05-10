Expand / Collapse search
Report: 3 critically hurt in South Africa mosque attack

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG –  South Africa's state broadcaster SABC is reporting that three people are in critical condition after an attack on a mosque in the eastern town of Verulam.

There is no immediate comment from police.

Local media are citing an emergency responder, Reaction Unit South Africa, as saying three attackers slit people's throats and fled the scene.

The attack comes shortly ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins around May 16.