Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

UAE deploys troops to Yemeni island, jeopardizing alliance

Associated Press

CAIRO –  A senior Yemeni official says the alliance with UAE might be heading to an end after its forces were deployed to a Yemeni island, recognized by UNESCO as a world heritage site, without prior consultation with the government.

The UAE is a major pillar in the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in northern Yemen, under the banner of restoring the authority of self-exiled Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The Emiratis however have carved a zone of influence in southern Yemen over the past two years, setting up prisons and militias.