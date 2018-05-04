Canadian man celebrates birthday, retirement and wins lottery on the same day

A Canadian man hit the trifecta over the weekend.

On April 28, Ping Kuen Shum of Vancouver, was celebrating his last day in the workforce and his birthday, when he received quite the gift.

He decided to cap off the already memorable day with trying his odds at the lotto.

"It's unbelievable that all three events happened on the same day," Shum told the BBC.

Shum matched all six numbers – a feat that was just one in 13,983,816 according to The British Columbia Lottery Corporation – to win roughly $1.5 million, the outlet reported.

The Lottery Corporation confirmed Shum’s winnings to the outlet.

The newfound millionaire took his family out to dinner to celebrate his winnings and said he plans on sharing his fortune.

"I have worked hard for so many years and I'm looking forward to sharing this fortune with my family," said Shum.