Kim Jong Un walks into South Korea to shake hands with Moon Jae-in

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the border into South Korea on Friday to meet President Moon Jae-in for an historic summit.

It's the first time a member of the Kim dynasty has set foot on South Korean soil since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Moon and Kim are scheduled to plant a pine tree together on the borderline, using dirt from both the North and South's mountains and rivers, before beginning formal talks.

According to a report from the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim will "open-heartedly" talk to Moon about "all the issues arising in improving inter-Korean relations and achieving peace, prosperity and reunification of the Korean peninsula."

The White House said in a statement "we wish the Korean people well" during the summit, which is expected to have a heavy focus on the North's arsenal of nuclear weapons.

"We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean peninsula," the statement read. "The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation" for President Trump and Kim's summit, expected to be held in May or early June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.