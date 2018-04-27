Female physics teacher, 29, accused of sex romp with teen boy student

A British teacher is out on bail Friday after being accused of having a sexual relationship with her 16-year-old male student.

Ellie Wilson, 29, of Dursley, pleaded not guilty Friday to four charges of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of responsibility or trust.

Wilson, a physics teacher at a Bristol secondary school, was accused of having sexual activity with the student in August 2015, the Bristol Post reported.

She is no longer employed at the school, which was not identified due to legal reasons.

After entering her plea, Wilson was released on unconditional bail.