IS suspect Abdeslam to hear verdict in attempted murder case

The sole surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris extremist attacks, who was once Europe's most wanted fugitive, will hear his judgment in an attempted murder case on Monday.

Salah Abdeslam is being tried in Belgium for his alleged involvement in a March 15, 2016, police shootout, four months after the Paris attacks that killed 130.

Abdeslam was close to being arrested in a hideout when he and an accomplice fled while another man sprayed gunfire toward police and was killed.

Three days later, Abdeslam and the accomplice were caught in Brussels.

Federal prosecutors are seeking 20-year prison sentences for both men, citing a terrorist link in the shootout.