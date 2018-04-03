Puerto Rico teachers union seeks to stop charter schools

A Puerto Rico teachers union has filed a lawsuit against the island's education department seeking to stop the U.S. territory from creating charter schools and offering private school vouchers as part of an overhaul of the education system.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Association of Puerto Rican Teachers argues that it is unconstitutional to use public funds or property for private schools.

Education Department spokeswoman Yolanda Rosaly says the agency has no immediate comment.

The lawsuit was filed less than a week after Gov. Ricardo Rossello signed a bill to implement a charter schools pilot program in 10 percent of schools across the U.S. territory and offer private school vouchers to 3 percent of students starting in 2019-2020.