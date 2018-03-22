Police: Man jumps from public gallery in Dutch parliament

A debate in the Dutch parliament has been halted after a man jumped from the public gallery into the debating chamber below.

Hague police spokeswoman Hilda Vijverberg said there was no indication that Thursday's incident was an attack.

Vijverberg says the man was treated at the scene after he was taken out of the lower house of the parliament on a stretcher.

She says police are considering different scenarios, including that the man was attempting to take his own life. The victim's identity was not immediately known.

The Parliament said "an incident" had happened, but gave no further details.

National broadcaster NOS showed video footage of lawmaker Arno Rutte speaking during the debate, then his shocked reaction when the incident unfolded off-camera.