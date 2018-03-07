Several injured in Vienna knife attack, reports say
Several people have been injured in a knife attack in Vienna on Wednesday evening, according to Austrian news outlets.
Three people are "seriously injured," the Austria Press Agency reported, citing police.
Police are reportedly searching for a "man who randomly attacked pedestrians near the capital's famous Prater park."
Further details regarding the attack and a possible motive were not immediately clear.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.