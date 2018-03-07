Expand / Collapse search
Several injured in Vienna knife attack, reports say

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Austrian news outlets reported several people have been seriously injured in a knife attack in Vienna Wednesday evening near the city's Prater park.

Several people have been injured in a knife attack in Vienna on Wednesday evening, according to Austrian news outlets.

Three people are "seriously injured," the Austria Press Agency reported, citing police. 

Police are reportedly searching for a "man who randomly attacked pedestrians near the capital's famous Prater park."

Further details regarding the attack and a possible motive were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

