S. Korean president says talks won't ease pressure on North

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has downplayed concerns that the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue will be accompanied by an easing of international sanctions and pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program.

Moon made the comments in a meeting with political party leaders on Wednesday, a day after South Korea announced an agreement with the North to hold a rare summit in April.

South Korean officials also said North Korea expressed a willingness to hold talks with the United States on the issue of denuclearization.

Japan has responded cautiously to the South Korean announcement of summit talks, saying Tokyo's policy of keeping maximum pressure on North Korea is unchanged.