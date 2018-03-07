Poland indicts Moroccan man over alleged IS activity

Polish prosecutors say they have indicted a Moroccan man for alleged participation in the Islamic State group, the first such case in Poland.

The national prosecutor's office said Wednesday the man, identified only as Mourad T., was active in Poland, some other European Union countries, Serbia and Turkey from December 2014 until his arrest in southern Poland in September 2016.

It said the man had cooperated with a leading IS activist in Europe, Abdelhamid Abbaoud, the ringleader of the November 2015 Paris attacks who was killed in France shortly after them.

Prosecutors of the antiterror department in the southern city of Katowice have sent the indictment to the city's provincial court, the statement said.