Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

RELIGION

Gunmen kill police officer guarding Shiites in Pakistan

Associated Press

QUETTA, Pakistan –  Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycles shot and killed a police officer guarding minority Shiites in the southwestern city of Quetta.

Abdur Razzaq Cheema, police chief in Quetta, said another police officer was wounded in Wednesday's attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but Sunni extremists have targeted Pakistan's Shiite minority in past attacks, while Baluch separatists in the area have attacked security forces.