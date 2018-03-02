Alabama doctor dies after being found beaten, left in ditch during Mexico vacation: report

An Alabama man, who was reportedly beaten and left for dead in a ditch while vacationing in Mexico, has died, according to a report.

Dr. William O'Byrne III, 54, who worked as an anesthesiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, died Wednesday, friends told AL.com.

"His passing is a terrible loss for the medical community, and he will be truly missed," Dr. Jason Hall, an anesthesiology resident at Duke, told AL.com. "His friendship and advice has comforted and motivated me throughout my medical training, and I can only hope to live up to the example he set for all physicians."

O’Byrne was reportedly found by friends in Puerto Vallarta and flown back to the U.S. He was pronounced dead while undergoing life support at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

His injuries reportedly included a severe head wound.

Many details about the death remained unclear, the website reported. Authorities in Birmingham said they were not aware of the case and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to the site.

However, a spokesman at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City said he was aware of the case.