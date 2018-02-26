Australian police official quits over racist, obscene posts

A senior Australian state police officer has resigned over racist and obscene comments he posted online under a fake name.

Victoria State Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said on Tuesday he accepted Assistant Commissioner Brett Guerin's resignation on Monday night.

Guerin had been in charge of Professional Standards, the force's internal misbehavior watchdog.

Guerin created a Facebook profile under the pseudonym Vernon Demerest, a character played by Dean Martin in the 1970 movie "Airport."

Demerest's racist rants have targeted Indians, Pakistanis, Somalis and Argentinians. He also attacked former senior police in obscene posts.

Ashton said he would talk with multicultural community leaders and human rights advisers on how to improve police culture as a result of Guerin's behavior.