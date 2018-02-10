For the Winter Olympics, it should be cold. But THIS cold?

You'd expect it to be cold for the Winter Olympics.

But this cold?

In South Korea, host of the games that started this week, it's been so chilling, in fact, that according to some reports, TV presenters are struggling to talk after their water-based TV makeup froze to their faces,. According to The Sun, the weather at the games is said to be the coldest in more than 20 years.

The competition is taking place in Pyeongchang, in South Korea, where temperatures have plummeted to -23 degrees Celsius over the last week. The U.K.-based Sun said the intense cold has caused BBC electronic equipment to fail.

The Sun reported that after arriving on site to begin presenting the coverage this weekend, TV reporters were left in agony and desperately seeking oil-based make-up that would resist the frost.

A production source told The Sun: “A lot of the staff haven’t had to work in such harsh conditions before. Make-up artists have struggled dealing with the extreme cold and have been frantically searching for alternative make-up solutions so the talent can still look good on camera as well as getting their words out without their teeth chattering.”

"A lot of the staff haven’t had to work in such harsh conditions before." - Production source, interviewed by The Sun

British former skeleton racer and Olympic gold medalist Amy Williams, who is appearing from the BBC’s U.K. studio, tweeted: “So anyone know of good make up that is oil based?

"Our latest update from other presenters in Pyeongchang, Korea for the Winter Olympics is that water based make up literally is freezing on your face it’s that cold! #help #facefreeze.”