British model Chloe Ayling suffered physical violence, 'brutally transported in luggage,' police testify

Associated Press
Italian investigators have testified that a British model kidnapped last summer in Milan suffered physical violence, including being drugged, handcuffed and "brutally transported in luggage."

The news agency ANSA reported that police officers opened testimony Wednesday in the trial of Lukasz Pawel Herba, a 30-year-old Pole arrested in July on charges of kidnapping for ransom.

Herba was arrested after he released 20-year-old model Chloe Ayling at the British consulate in Milan, after allegedly having a change of heart.

Photo released by police of a man identified as identified as Lukasz Pawel Herba, a Polish citizen with British residency, who has been arrested in the alleged kidnapping of a young British model who thought she was coming to Milan for a photo shoot.  (Polizia di Stato, Italy)

Authorities are also seeking the extradition of Herba's brother, Michal Herba, who was arrested in Britain.

Prosecutors say Ayling was lured to Milan for an alleged modeling job and was kidnapped when she showed up for a supposed photo shoot.

She was held for six days at a farm near Turin.