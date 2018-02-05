China says mid-course missile interceptor test successful

China says it has successfully tested a mid-course anti-missile defense system within its own territory.

The official Xinhua News Agency, citing the defense ministry, said Monday's test achieved its "preset goal."

No details were given about the type of weapon tested, although China has been working on advancements to its standby HQ-9 anti-missile defense system.

Mid-course interception involves destroying a ballistic missile while it is flying in space before re-entering the atmosphere.

Xinhua cited the defense ministry as saying that the test "is defensive and does not target any country."

The test comes amid growing concerns about China's military expansion in the South China Sea, where it has built military bases on islands built atop coral reefs, as well as neighboring North Korea's nuclear weapons program.