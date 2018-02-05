AP Exclusive: Despite denial, Pope got abuse victim's letter

next

prev

The Associated Press has learned that Pope Francis received a victim's letter in 2015 that graphically detailed his sexual abuse and a cover-up by Chilean church authorities — contradicting the pope's insistence that no victims had come forward.

AP obtained the letter from Chilean survivor Juan Carlos Cruz. Members of the pope's sex-abuse advisory commission say they flew to Rome in 2015 specifically to hand-deliver the letter to a top papal adviser, Cardinal Sean O'Malley. Cruz and commission members say O'Malley assured them he had delivered it to the pope.

Francis recently sparked an outcry by vigorously defending Bishop Juan Barros, who is accused by victims of covering up for Chile's most notorious pedophile priest. Francis said he had never heard from victims about Barros' behavior.