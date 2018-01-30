Israel condemns Irish bill banning goods from occupied lands

Israel is condemning an Irish bill that would outlaw the import of goods from West Bank settlements and plans to summon the Irish ambassador over the legislation.

If passed, Ireland would become the first European country to ban settlement products, though several countries already label them.

The European Union in 2015 approved guidelines to label settlement products. It said the move was meant to differentiate between Israel, a close trade partner, and the settlements, which it considers illegal.

Although the Irish bill makes a similar distinction, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it aims to harm his country and would bolster an international movement advocating boycotts against Israel.

The bill, debated in Ireland's senate Tuesday, must pass several hurdles to become law.

The Irish Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.