Sex offender's sentence delayed so he can finish college

A Canadian man who was accused of sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl was allowed back in school after a judge moved to delay his sentence so he could finish his college courses.

Connor Neurauter, 21, a University of Calgary student, pleaded guilty in November to “one count of sexual interference with a minor," the Toronto Star reported. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, two years of probation and must register as a sex offender.

Neurauter began serving his sentence Jan. 4 but a judge is allowing him to serve his remaining time after he finishes his spring semester at the university, the Toronto Star reported.

When Neurauter was 18-years-old, he requested photos from a 13-year-old girl and the two had a short relationship. The teenager alleged Neurauter “choked her before giving her a bra as a present,” the BBC reported. Neurauter threatened to show the nude photos of her to her family if she did not keep quiet about the relationship. The girl was not named due to a publication ban.

The University of Calgary has not expelled Neurauter but advised him to “not return to campus for the remainder of the term.” The school said they could not expel him because the incident occurred before he was a student at the university.

"This does not mean that the university condones sexual violence or harassment, nor does it mean that we prioritize the rights of a convicted individual over the safety of our university community," Dru Marshall, the school’s provost told CBC.

An online petition, started by Kaitlyn Casswell, began demanding the university expel Neurauter. As of Friday, the petition had been signed by over 55,000 people.

The victim’s mother told CBC she wanted the university to expel Neurauter due to safety issues, but was proud of her daughter for coming forward with the allegations.

"I said this is because of you, because of you standing up," the woman told CBC.